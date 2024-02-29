DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Club Arciliuto N.6 w/ Kenichi Iwasa e Polysick

Teatro Arciliuto
Thu, 29 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsRoma
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
BLA STUDIO & IN LUCID DREAMS WE DANCE PRESENTANO:

Club Arciliuto N.6

w/

  • Kenichi Iwasa Live
  • Polysick Dj Set

h. 22.00 Apertura Porte
h 22.30 Inizio Live
A seguire dj set di Polysick

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bla Studio.

Lineup

Kenichi Iwasa

Venue

Teatro Arciliuto

Piazza Di Montevecchio 5, 00186 Rome Rome, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

