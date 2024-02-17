DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

L2P Lovers and Friends Speed Dating & After Party

The Well
Sat, 17 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyDublin
From €17
L2P is hosting its first ever speed dating event for our community.

Our aim is to create a vibrant space for people of diverse backgrounds to connect, explore potential matches, and form meaningful relationships.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by License2Party.
Venue

The Well

130 St Stephen’s Green, Dublin D02 K597
Doors open10:00 pm

