DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

André 3000

Crown Hill Theatre
Mon, 29 Jan, 8:00 pm
GigsBrooklyn
$149.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Adam Shore & Move Forward Music Present:

André 3000

New Blue Sun LIVE

Valid ID required to match the name of the ticket holder.

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at th...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Move Forward Music.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

André 3000

Venue

Crown Hill Theatre

750 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11216, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
430 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.