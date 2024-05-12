Top track

HOboken Division - Legion

Hoboken Division + No Jazz Quartet

La Boule Noire
Sun, 12 May, 7:30 pm
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hoboken Division

Depuis leur premier album sorti en 2015, jetant les bases d’un son forgé parune combinaison de garage, kraut et delta blues, Hoboken Division est enconstante évolution, rapprochant le mysticisme de la musique du Mississipi àl’hypnotisme d...

Cet événement est tout public.
Presented by SAS LA NOUVELLE MACHINE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hoboken Division

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

