Drahla - Lip Sync

Drahla

YES Basement
Mon, 10 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Leeds-based guitar collective Drahla make their long-awaited return to Manchester in support of the release of their much-anticipated second album.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grey Lantern.
Lineup

Drahla

Venue

YES Basement

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

