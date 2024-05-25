DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Heavy Heavy

The Rockaway Hotel
Sat, 25 May, 6:00 pm
GigsRockaway Beach
$35.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About The Heavy Heavy

Named as ones to watch by The Guardian, The Heavy Heavy’s balmy rock puts a modern uplifting twist on a ’60s sound. Led by vocalists Georgia Fuller and Will Turner, the Brighton five-piece merges the pop-rock sensibilities of Fleetwood Mac with the bluesy Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Kick off Memorial Day Weekend with The Heavy Heavy returning from the UK at the beach!

Greetings from Rockaway Beach NYC! Rockaway Music Live is NYC's newest Summer concert series held at The Rockaway Hotel. Our event space is indoor/outdoor and all shows...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Greetings From Rockaway
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Heavy Heavy

Venue

The Rockaway Hotel

108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive, Queens, New York 11694, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.