Jackson Mathod

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 2 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £11.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Doors 7pm. 18+ event.

It is with great pleasure that we welcome multi-instrumentalist and singer Jackson Mathod to our living room stage. Join us on Saturday 2nd March for a special live jazz show.

ABOUT JACKSON MATHOD

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
Jackson Mathod

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

