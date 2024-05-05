Top track

Jozef Van Wissem - In Templum Dei

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jozef Van Wissem

Saint Vitus Bar
Sun, 5 May, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
Selling fast
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jozef Van Wissem - In Templum Dei
Got a code?

About

Jozef van Wissem is an established surreal lutenist. The landscapes he creates with his custom-made all black baroque lute can be described as sonic oddities. The Warsaw based avant-garde artist is a critically acclaimed composer for film. Notably, he won...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jozef van Wissem.

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.