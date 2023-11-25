DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ithaca performing They Fear Us in its entirety

The Dome
Sat, 25 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ithaca performing their critically acclaimed album They Fear Us in full. Support from WALLOWING.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hassle Records.

Lineup

Wallowing, Ithaca

Venue

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.