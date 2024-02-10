DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Step into 1922 and become part of J. Gatsby's inner circle 🍸
Experience glamour collide with chemical madness, when Party like Gatsby returns to London with The Grand Extravaganza .
Dust off your finest attire and get ready for a night out like no other
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs