DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Party like Gatsby London - Grand Extravaganza

The Clapham Grand
9 Feb - 10 Feb 2024
PartyLondon
From £34.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Step into 1922 and become part of J. Gatsby's inner circle 🍸

Experience glamour collide with chemical madness, when Party like Gatsby returns to London with The Grand Extravaganza .

Dust off your finest attire and get ready for a night out like no other Read more

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
1250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs