Westerman

La Boule Noire
Sat, 28 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€15.71

Inspiré aussi bien par Bronski Beat que Talking Heads, le Londonien Westerman navigue dans les eaux claires de la pop et de l’indie-folk avec une aisance déconcertante.

De sa voix expressive et diablement envoutante, le chanteur et songwriter nous prend l Read more

Présenté par Talent Boutique.

Westerman

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

