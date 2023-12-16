Top track

Hard GZ - Tour 23/24

La Casa del Sol
Sat, 16 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsValladolid
From €17.50

About

La gira de 2023 de Hard Gz está en camino! Y es que el artista lanzará muchísima música nueva este año y estará girando por toda la peninsula.

Pedro Ruibal Iglesias (AKA HardGZ), nacido en Vigo en 1995, creció en A Coruña, donde entró en contacto con el h

Organizado por Polar

Lineup

Hard GZ

Venue

La Casa del Sol

Avenida De Salamanca, 59, 47014 Valladolid, Valladolid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

