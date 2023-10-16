Top track

LeBron James

Do Nothing

Nochtwache
Mon, 16 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsHamburg
€26.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“All hail my dog,” That’s the surreal mantra that animates Do Nothing on their debut album, Snake Sideways. On the long-awaited release, frontman Chris Bailey finds frustration and fear closing in on him with deadlines creeping closer and little to show fo Read more

Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.

Lineup

ĠENN, Do Nothing

Venue

Nochtwache

Bernhard-Nocht-Straße 69a, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

