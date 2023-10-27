Top track

The Mystery Of

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

mssv

The Blue Room
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNashville
$19.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Mystery Of
Got a code?

About

This Event is General Admission - Standing Room Only

No less an authority than Nels Cline, the high priest of art-rock guitarists, has called Knoxville’s Mike Baggetta a “guitar poet.” That poetry, alternately gnarled and flowing, is on fine display in Ma Read more

Presented by Third Man Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.