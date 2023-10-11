Top track

This Is The Kit w/ Gruff Rhys + Rozi Plain (Sold Out)

Le Poisson Rouge
Wed, 11 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $28.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This Is The Kit w/ Gruff Rhys + Rozi Plain - Live at LPR on Wednesday, October 11th, 2023

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

7:00 PM doors | 8:00 PM show (16+)

More shows at http://LPR.com

More shows at http://LPR.com

Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

This Is The Kit, Gruff Rhys, Rozi Plain

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

