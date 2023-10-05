DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Better Lovers

New Cross Inn
Thu, 5 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

https://www.godmademeananimal.com/

+ supports

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Be Sharp Promotions, Real Life and New Cross Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.