DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ireland's top thrash metal attack, founded 2002.
14+ / U18s accompanied by an aduly
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.