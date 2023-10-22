Top track

Miami Supercops

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gama Bomb

Boston Music Room
Sun, 22 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Miami Supercops
Got a code?

About

Ireland's top thrash metal attack, founded 2002.

14+ / U18s accompanied by an aduly

Presented by Born Again Concerts.

Lineup

Venue

Boston Music Room

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.