Michael J. Benjamin - The Deal Has Long Gone Down

Michael J. Benjamin

St Pancras Old Church
Thu, 5 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15

About

Michael J. Benjamin headlines London's most intimate venue, St Pancras Old Church. Support from Sam Vano.

Michael J. Benjamin is an intriguing, new, young artist. Michael is of Dutch origin but was raised in Sweden until the age of 16, his soulful songs e Read more

Presented by The Sound Sniffer.

Lineup

Sam Vano, Michael J. Benjamin

Venue

St Pancras Old Church

Pancras Road, London NW1 1UL
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

