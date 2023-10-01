DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Naturale Festival 2023 - Day 3

Mare Culturale Urbano
Sun, 1 Oct, 12:00 pm
Food & drinkMilano
€18
Festival di Vino e Fotografia sul tema del Naturale. Degustazioni di vini, food a cura di vari chef, cene a 4 mani, esposizione fotografica, talks, musica, workshop, letture portfolio, bookshop. Naturale Festival è un momento di confronto sul significato c Read more

Presentato da Naturale Festival ETS.
Mare Culturale Urbano

Via Giuseppe Gabetti, 15, 20147 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open12:00 pm

