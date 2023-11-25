Top track

Scott Matthews

Komedia
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lout Promotions present

Scott Matthews

plus guests

Saturday 25th November 2023

at Komedia, Brighton

Unreserved seating

Over 14's only. Under 16's accompanied.

Presented by Lout Promotions.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Scott Matthews

Venue

Komedia

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

