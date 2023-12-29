DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

10 Years R Label Group x unreal

ZENNER
Fri, 29 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyBerlin
€38.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

R-Label x unreal

Teaming up to give hellfire to the people!

1st limited blind ticketdrop: April 19th - 19:00

2nd Ticketdrop: Soon

Lineup coming soon

R LABEL GROUP is a Berlin-based techno record label founded in 2013 by Kobosil. Over the years, the la...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von ZENNER & R-LABEL

Venue

ZENNER

Alt-Treptow 15, 12435 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

