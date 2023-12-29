DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
R-Label x unreal
Teaming up to give hellfire to the people!
1st limited blind ticketdrop: April 19th - 19:00
2nd Ticketdrop: Soon
Lineup coming soon
R LABEL GROUP is a Berlin-based techno record label founded in 2013 by Kobosil. Over the years, the la...
