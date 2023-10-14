Top track

Space - Female Of The Species

Space

New Cross Inn
Sat, 14 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Space - 25th Anniversary Tour and More
(Spiders. Tin Planet, LYMTF, Suburban Rock and Roll, ATFFK Give Me Your Future, Music For Pleasure Music For Pain)
https://www.spacebanduk.co.uk/

with supports

Headfeeder
https://linktr.ee/headfeeder

Xray Vez Read more

Presented by New Cross Inn.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Xray Vez, Space

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

