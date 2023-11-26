DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
"LYAPIS TRUBETSKOY" CONCERT IN LONDON
On November 26, the concert of the legendary punk-rock band in full force will thunder. Come sing your favorite, iconic hits with Sergei Mikhalok and the warriors of light!
Lapis music always unites brave, honest and...
