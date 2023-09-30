Top track

Honey Dijon, Tim K, John Mendelsohn - Thunda (feat. John Mendelsohn) - HNNY Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Welcome to the Warehouse

Depot Mayfield
Sat, 30 Sept, 4:00 pm
DJManchester
£32.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Honey Dijon, Tim K, John Mendelsohn - Thunda (feat. John Mendelsohn) - HNNY Remix
Got a code?

About

Honey Dijon | The Blessed Madonna | Mall Grab

Daphni | Floorplan | Ewan McVicar | Job Jobse

Mella Dee | KETTAMA | Krystal Klear | SHERELLE

Special Request | Prospa (DJ Set) | Saoirse | I. JORDAN

Ross From Friends | Peach | La La | Fka.m4a | XCLUB. | Ja Read more

Presented by The Warehouse Project.

Lineup

15
Honey Dijon, The Blessed Madonna, Mall Grab and 15 more

Venue

Depot Mayfield

Temperance St, Manchester M12 6HR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.