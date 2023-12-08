Top track

Buhos - Barcelona S'il·lumina

Buhos

Legend Club
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsMilano
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

I Buhos sono il gruppo festivo di riferimento e uno dei grandi headliner dei territori di lingua catalana. Sono riusciti a mantenere un pubblico che supera già la cifra scioccante di 200.000 follower sulle reti, centinaia di migliaia di ascoltatori mensili...

Questo è un evento 8+
Presentato da Legend club
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Buhos

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.