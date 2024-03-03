Top track

Lady Leshurr - Queen's Speech 5

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lady Leshurr & Special Guests

Band on the Wall
Sun, 3 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£26.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lady Leshurr - Queen's Speech 5
Got a code?

About Lady Leshurr

Rapper, producer and TV presenter Lady Leshurr blends grime, UK garage, her Kittian roots and wit to create her trademark sound. After her series of episodic ‘Queen’s Speech’ freestyles went viral in 2016, Leshurr earnt a record deal with RCA, and MOBO Awa Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Xposure presents Lady Leshurr and special guests DJ Basha, DJ Bayat, Fats & Milson, Young Cesar + Official Knowledge

10+ U16’s accompanied by an adult. ID required for 16+
Presented by Xposure
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lady Leshurr

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.