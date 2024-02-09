Top track

Cotton Eye - Break Down The Wall

Faze Out

The Shacklewell Arms
Fri, 9 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Faze Out is back - Bigger and better than ever! The boys are back again and are ready to blow your socks off with another night of hell raising tunes!

GET OUT, FREAK OUT, FAZE OUT!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LNZRT LTD.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Detriment, The Lunar Effect, PEST

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

