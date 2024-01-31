DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

E.SO LONDON TOUR

Troxy
Wed, 31 Jan, 5:15 pm
GigsLondon
From £97.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Taiwanese rapper E.SO, widely known as 瘦子 (Shouzi) is poised to UK fans with his electrifying Live House World Tour in the UK. Fans and music enthusiasts can look forward to an evening of high-energy music extravaganza, as hitmaker E.SO brings his chart-to...

This is an 14+ event.
Presented by Critical Hit Entertainment.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

E.SO

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

