DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

AAA: Kit Trigg + Candar

New Cross Inn
Wed, 21 Feb, 7:15 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Access All Areas is proud to host two of the most exciting emerging rock bands we know. We're incredibly excited to bring Kit Trigg back to AAA for a very special headline show. Their new album comes out in the summer and this will be the first chance to h...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by InFireworks.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kit Trigg

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.