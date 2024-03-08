DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KILIMANJARO, Junior Simba + SPECIAL GUESTS

Headrow House
Fri, 8 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJLeeds
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After an absolutley raucous year on the roof and some of the best parties we've ever done at Headrow House - we thought it was about tome to get the party started in our main room and for our very first guest we inviote back the one and only Kilimanjaro.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Sometimes We Party.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Junior Simba, KILIMANJARO

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
150 capacity

