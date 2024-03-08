DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
After an absolutley raucous year on the roof and some of the best parties we've ever done at Headrow House - we thought it was about tome to get the party started in our main room and for our very first guest we inviote back the one and only Kilimanjaro. A...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs