Top track

Juju - Hullu

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

JUJU + HIDDEN HORSE + SUPPORT

The Victoria
Sun, 17 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Juju - Hullu
Got a code?

About

Salón Fuzz is proud to present an evening of boundary pushing music with co-headliners JUJU and HIDDEN HORSE

JUJU is the brainchild of Sicilian multi-instrumentalist Gioele Valenti (Lay Llamas, Herself) who has collaborated with members of Goat and Mercur...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Salón Fuzz
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hidden Horse, Juju

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.