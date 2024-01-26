DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ciénaga

Siroco
Fri, 26 Jan, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
€15.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
En Ciénaga empezamos 2024 con una propuesta que llevábamos tiempo macerando: queremos invitar a nuestros eventos a colectivos con propuestas que comulgan con nuestra misma visión. Gente que arriesga, trabaja y cuida la escena. Arrancaremos el año a lo gra***...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Siroco Club y Ciénaga
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

POREXPANDA, FRPINKL

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:00 am

