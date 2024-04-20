Top track

Jane Weaver - Sunset Dreams

Jane Weaver

Arts Club Loft
Sat, 20 Apr, 7:00 pm
£22.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Jane Weaver

Since her start in ’90s Britpop band Kill Laura, Chesire-born singer and songwriter Jane Weaver has constantly reinvented her sound. From folktronica to psychedelia to “Day-Glo Pop”, her albums have featured collaborations with Susan Christie, P.J. Philips Read more

Event information

HSP PRSNTS: Jane Weaver at Arts Club Loft on 20th April 2024.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by HSP PRSNTS.
Jane Weaver

Arts Club Loft

90 Seel St, Liverpool L1 4BH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

