DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Latte Movie - Il party che ti porta al cinema

Largo Venue
Fri, 19 Jan, 10:30 pm
PartyRoma
€9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Latte Fresco vi invita a una notte magica, all'insegna del cinema, la forma d'arte che più di tutte ci trasporta in altri mondi, ci fa ridere, piangere, e ci fa riflettere. È un modo per condividere emozioni e esperienze con lɜ altrɜ. Per conoscere nuove c...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Lineup

Latte Fresco

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.