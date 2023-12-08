Top track

Bambraka

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Roots & Griots presents Africa-

Folklore Hoxton
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bambraka
Got a code?

About

´Roots & Griots present Africa´ featuring incredible rhythms from Morocco and Africas global sound.

The night will see Gnawa Boulandrix take to the stage lead by a master and ambassador of Gnawa culture in the UK - Simo Lagnawi. Simo hails from a long tra...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Simo Lagnawi

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.