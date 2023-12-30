DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NYE - Warm up party

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 30 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

2024 is almost done, but before that we have the final Saturday of 2023. We've got DJ's playing muisc all night, expect everything for our warm up PARTY!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

