DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
2024 is almost done, but before that we have the final Saturday of 2023. We've got DJ's playing muisc all night, expect everything for our warm up PARTY!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.