DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

This Feeling: Big in 2024

Signature Brew Haggerston
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Signature Brew x This Feeling present

Dead Air

https://www.instagram.com/officialdeadair

Good Health Good Wealth

https://www.instagram.com/goodhealth.goodwealth

The Malakites

https://www.instagram.com/themalakites_official

Oscar Corney

https://www....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

2
Dead Air, Good Health Good Wealth, The Malakites and 2 more

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.