DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Following the release of their emotionally wrought debut single, 'The Longest Journey Yet' in mid-2019, Sheffield Post Black-Metal / Screamo group Hidden Mothers have wasted no time establishing themselves on the UK scene. In September 2020 the band releas...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.