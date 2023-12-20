DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

dis0rientalizing w/444,L1NH,s.fqb,Sheepshead &more

The End
Wed, 20 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dis0rientalizing is a music and creative collective founded by and centering artists from the SWANASA and AAPI diaspora in Lenapehoking. The party's name is coined by our community to serve as a collective joke describing the disorienting nature of imperia...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The End.
The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
