Shumba Youth & Friends

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 28 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Shumba Youth takes over Hootananny for the last reggae Thursday of 2023!

Get your free entry tickets before they are all claimed.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.

Lineup

Shumba Youth

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

