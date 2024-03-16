Top track

Monochromatic Black, Fishface, Moonwaves

The Kingsland
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 5:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57

About

Monochromatic Black, Fishface, Moonwaves, Court Order, Kuru

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
Cross Island Connect
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Monochromatic Black, Court Order, Kuru

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

