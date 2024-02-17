DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

House Of Serpents

The Black Heart
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
HOUSE OF SERPENTS
https://houseofserpents.bandcamp.com/

Plus spectral guests

FHE
https://www.facebook.com/fhemusic

THE PHANTOM DIVISION
https://www.facebook.com/thephantomdivision

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Black Heart.
The Phantom Division, House Of Serpents

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:00 pm

