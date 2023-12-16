DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AM After Hours

Protocol
Sat, 16 Dec, 3:00 am
PartyLondon
London’s hottest LGBTQ+ Friday night after party @ Protocol, Vauxhall

The only LGBTQ+ after party kicking off from 3am (Saturday Morning) until super-late.

At A:M AFTERHOURS expect to hear Dirty House, Pop and classics spread over 2 rooms with a mix of o...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by On Nation.
Venue

Protocol

6a South Lambeth Place, Lambeth, London, SW8 1SP, United Kingdom
Doors open3:00 am

