Premiere: Delfi #2: Fleisch

Uebel & Gefährlich
Thu, 29 Feb, 7:00 pm
TalkHamburg
€17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Delfi #2: Fleisch

Premiere im Uebel & Gefährlich
29.02.2024
Lesung & Party
18:30h Einlass / 19:00h Beginn

In der ersten Ausgabe von Delfi haben wir den Tempel betreten, seine Türen und Tore geöffnet, jetzt suchen wir nach den Opfergaben, wir suchen...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren
Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

