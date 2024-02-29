DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Delfi #2: Fleisch
Premiere im Uebel & Gefährlich
29.02.2024
Lesung & Party
18:30h Einlass / 19:00h Beginn
In der ersten Ausgabe von Delfi haben wir den Tempel betreten, seine Türen und Tore geöffnet, jetzt suchen wir nach den Opfergaben, wir suchen...
