Andrew James 36th Birthday Show with special guest Redd and the Paper Flowers

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 11 May, 9:00 pm
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Andrew James 36th Birthday Show with special guest Redd and the Paper Flowers live at Eddie's Attic!

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open8:45 pm

