Post NC w/ Hunter's Briefcase, Pool Party

The Griffin
Wed, 31 Jan, 8:00 pm
From $6.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
POST NC celebrate the release of their new single Wed Jan 31st at The Griffin with Hunters Briefcase and Pool Party!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Pool Party, POST NC

The Griffin

511 Fremont St, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

