Caught On Tape Tour

EOS Lounge
Sat, 10 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsSanta Barbara
A very special event! The 'Caught On Tape' Tour featuring Mike Kerrigan, n808, Shady Jones, and other local special guests hits EOS Lounge on Feb. 10th at 9 pm -

This is a 21+ event
Presented by EOS Lounge.
Lineup

Mike Kerrigan, n808

EOS Lounge

500 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

