wave to earth

Classic Grand
Sun, 7 Apr, 6:30 pm
GigsGlasgow
From £45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

K-Indie stans of Europe where y’all at? It’s your turn to show up and show out in 2024. Seoul Therapy is kicking off this year’s concert ‘seasons’ by bringing South Korean indie rock band wave to earth to town!

Our past year has seen Daniel Kim, Soonjong...

This is 14+ event (under 16's accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Seoul Therapy.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

wave to earth

Venue

Classic Grand

18 Jamaica St, Glasgow G1 4QD, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
800 capacity

