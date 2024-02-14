Top track

Nicki Minaj - Feeling Myself (feat. Beyoncé)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Bringue - SANS VALENTIN girls only

Chez Tania
Wed, 14 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nicki Minaj - Feeling Myself (feat. Beyoncé)
Got a code?

About

🌹 La Bringue présente : La Sans Valentin - RED PARTY ! 🌹

Ladiiiiies, c'est l'heure de célébrer le vrai amour, the one and only - celui que vous avez pour vous-mêmes ! La Bringue GIRLS ONLY vous invite à vivre une soirée mémorable qui célèbre l'amour de...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Bringue.
Mask not required
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Chez Tania

25 Rue de Richelieu, 75001 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.