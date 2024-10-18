Top track

Riot

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

UK Subs

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 18 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£22.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Riot
Got a code?

About

2024 marks the U.K. Subs’ 47th anniversary of the band & will see Charlie Harper reach his 80th birthday on 25th May ! This legendary punk band continues to represent the true spirit of punk rock. Inspired by the Damned at the birth of British Punk, the no...

This is a 14+ event
JS Promotions Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

UK Subs, Guitar Gangsters

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.